Watch: Virat Kohli Hits Monstrous Six In Nets Ahead Of RCB vs MI Game, Faf du Plessis' Reaction Goes Viral

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season approaches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players are gearing up for their opening game against Mumbai Indians. RCB, who have yet to win a title, made it to the eliminator last year but fell short of reaching the final. However, the team is determined to go all the way this season. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has already made his intentions clear, and the team is leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

Kohli had a disappointing season last year, but he has been back to his usual best since his comeback to the game in August 2022. His aggressive intent during the middle overs was visible in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Although he hasn't played a T20I since the marquee event, he has shown that his six-hitting has improved, and he is intentionally playing high-risk shots a little more.

Kohli's form in the nets has been exceptional, and he has given a glimpse of what's to come. However, his RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has had a hard time concentrating during interviews due to Kohli's constant ball-firing. When asked about the team's plan for this season, du Plessis was distracted and mentioned Kohli's practice session.

RCB is one of the favourites to win the tournament, given the balance of their side. However, injuries to key players such as Will Jacks, Josh Hazlewood, Rajat Patidar, and Glenn Maxwell's delayed start have hampered their chances. The team will need to rely on Kohli, du Plessis, and others to step up and perform if they want to lift their first IPL trophy. RCB is putting in the work and leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the IPL 2023 season. With Kohli in top form and the team's overall balance, they have a good chance of going all the way. However, injuries and delayed starts to key players could be a hurdle that they will have to overcome.