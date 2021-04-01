'From Jamaica to India': Chris Gayle to drop new song featuring Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai

West Indies' swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle is all set to take part in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder, who features for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab (now rechristened as Punjab Kings), on Thursday, however, had some other news far from the cricketing pitch to share with his fans.

In a Facebook post, the cricketer announced that he will soon be releasing a song with popular Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai. "From Jamaica to India you know it’s @chrisgayle333 & @emiway_bantai Bro, it was a pleasure meeting and working with you ... you’re such a humble soul super talented and a true professional! I had a blast shooting our song together, can’t wait for it to drop!! Big Respect", the cricketer wrote on his Facebook page.

Gayle, who mostly featured during the latter stage of the IPL in the previous edition held in UAE, amassed 288 runs from seven innings, which also included a 63-ball 99 against Rajasthan Royals.

The self-acclaimed 'Universal Boss' also has the most number of sixes in the tournament. Gayle has so far smashed 349 sixes and is followed by former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers, who has so far hit 235 sixes.