हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chris Gayle

'From Jamaica to India': Chris Gayle to drop new song featuring Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai

In a Facebook post, Chris Gayle announced that he will soon be releasing a song with popular Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai.

&#039;From Jamaica to India&#039;: Chris Gayle to drop new song featuring Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai
Chris Gayle along with Emiway Bantai (Facebook)

West Indies' swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle is all set to take part in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder, who features for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab (now rechristened as Punjab Kings), on Thursday, however, had some other news far from the cricketing pitch to share with his fans. 

In a Facebook post, the cricketer announced that he will soon be releasing a song with popular Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai. "From Jamaica to India you know it’s @chrisgayle333 & @emiway_bantai Bro, it was a pleasure meeting and working with you ... you’re such a humble soul super talented and a true professional! I had a blast shooting our song together, can’t wait for it to drop!! Big Respect", the cricketer wrote on his Facebook page. 

From Jamaica  to india  you know it’s @chrisgayle333 & @emiway_bantai Bro, it was a pleasure meeting and working...

Posted by Chris Gayle on Thursday, 1 April 2021

Gayle, who mostly featured during the latter stage of the IPL in the previous edition held in UAE, amassed 288 runs from seven innings, which also included a 63-ball 99 against Rajasthan Royals. 

The self-acclaimed 'Universal Boss' also has the most number of sixes in the tournament. Gayle has so far smashed 349 sixes and is followed by former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers, who has so far hit 235 sixes.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chris Gayle
Next
Story

'I don't watch cricket at all': Urvashi Rautela a year after link-up rumours with Rishabh Pant

Must Watch

PT44M15S

Taal Thok Ke: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confident of winning polls from Nandigram