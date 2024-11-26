From Kohli-Salt To Rohit-Jacks: Ideal Opening Combination For All 10 Teams After IPL 2025 Auction

A total of 182 players were sold for Rs 639.15 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. The IPL 2025 auction was an opportunity for the 10 IPL teams to reshape their squads for the next three seasons.

Record-breaking bids were made during the mega auction as all ten franchises tried to select the best players from a pool of 577 cricketers, which included 367 Indians and 210 overseas players.



Lucknow Super Giants acquired Rishabh Pant for a whopping Rs. 27 crore at the mega auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history to date. On the other hand, Punjab Kings shelled out Rs, 26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer and KKR splurged Rs 23.75 crore to buy back Venkatesh Iyer.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar, became the youngest crorepati in IPL history after Rajasthan Royals secured him for ₹1.1 crore.

All ten teams will now look to put their best foot forward in the IPL 2025 season and the formation of an ideal opening pair is very vital for their success. So, here is a look at the ideal opening combination for all 10 franchises after the conclusion of IPL 2025 Auction:



1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway

2. Delhi Capitals (DC)

KL Rahul and Jake Fraser-McGurk

3. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine

5. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh

6. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks

7. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis

8. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal

9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma