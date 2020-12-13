हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hardik Pandya

From national duty to father duty: This pic of Hardik Pandya with son Agastya wins the internet!

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in January 2020 and Agastya was born in July. 

Images Courtesy: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya has treated his fans to an adorable photo of himself feeding son Agastya and the post will melt your heart. Hardik has returned to India after a tournament from Australia. He reunited with his partner Natasa Stankovic and Agastya after four months. 

The picture features Agastya cradled in his daddy's arms and having milk. "From national duty to father duty," Hardik captioned his post, adding a heart emoticon. The cute moment shared between the father-son duo has received much love online.

Here's the picture we are talking about. It will make you go aww!

An elated Natasa has also captured the precious moment and shared it with us. 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in January 2020 and Agastya was born in July. He recently turned four-months-old.

Natasa is a model-turned-actress. She has appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8' and in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. She hails from Serbia. She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant. 

