Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya turns 4-months-old, stunning mommy shares pics from birthday bash

New Delhi: Star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's baby boy Agastya recently turned 4-months-old and the doting mama celebrated his birthday in style. Though Agastya's dad wasn't present at the party, he sent his love all the way from Australia, where the cricketer is busy playing a series.

Natasa treated her Instafam to pictures from the celebrations and all we can say is aww-dorable! In one of the photos, the mother-son duo cutely poses for the cameras.

Check out the photos shared by Natasa from Agastya's birthday celebrations. Hardik is all hearts and so are we.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in January 2020 and Agastya was born in July.

Natasa is a model-turned-actress. She has appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8' and in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. She hails from Serbia. She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.