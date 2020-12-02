हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya turns 4-months-old, stunning mommy shares pics from birthday bash

Natasa Stankovic treated her Instafam to pictures from the celebrations and all we can say is aww-dorable! 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic&#039;s son Agastya turns 4-months-old, stunning mommy shares pics from birthday bash
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: Star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's baby boy Agastya recently turned 4-months-old and the doting mama celebrated his birthday in style. Though Agastya's dad wasn't present at the party, he sent his love all the way from Australia, where the cricketer is busy playing a series. 

Natasa treated her Instafam to pictures from the celebrations and all we can say is aww-dorable! In one of the photos, the mother-son duo cutely poses for the cameras. 

Check out the photos shared by Natasa from Agastya's birthday celebrations. Hardik is all hearts and so are we.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in January 2020 and Agastya was born in July.  

Natasa is a model-turned-actress. She has appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8' and in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. She hails from Serbia. She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

