close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abdul Qadir

From Sachin Tendulkar to Imran Tahir: Cricket fraternity pays homage to former Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir

The cricket fraternity has come in unison to pay tribute to former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, who recently passed away at the age of 63 following a cardiac arrest.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Imran Tahir: Cricket fraternity pays homage to former Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The cricket fraternity has come in unison to pay tribute to former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, who recently passed away at the age of 63 following a cardiac arrest.

From legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, all took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the late cricketer. 

Posting a picture of Qadir on his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar extended his heartfelt condolences to "one of the best spinners of his times". 

"Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP," the master blaster tweeted. 

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raza, meanwhile, gave a glimpse of Qadir's art of leg spin in One -Day Internationals (ODI) by sharing a video from a 1986 match against West Indies. 

"https://youtu.be/dZfwdDWXQBc just a glimpse into the art of the genius-Qadir destroying West Indies in 1986 with neutral umpires. You will see me mostly at short leg," he wrote. 

"His hand quicker than the eye, Abdul Qadir rolled over many a giants with a magnificent sleight of hand! Thank you for letting me watch it from short leg. The best legspinner of his era, he pioneered the art of leg spin in one day cricket. Bao ji, you will be forever missed," Raza further tweeted. 

Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed shock on the sudden demise of maestro Qadir.  

"Shocked to hear that the maestro Abdul Qadir is no more. Such a personality. Had the opportunity of making friends with him when he was playing in Melbourne in the late 90s. Loved the stories he told. One of the greats," he said. 

Describing Qadir as a "magician", former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram also expressed his grief on the former leg spinner's death. 

"They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him.A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailb," Akram wrote on his official Twitter handle. 

South African spinner Imran Tahir said that Qadir was not just his mentor but also a father figure for him who had always guided him.

"Extremely saddened to hear the passing of my guru and mentor Abdul Qadir sir.He was someone who was always there for me to guide me not only in cricket but everything in life.He was a father figure for many and will be missed for his kind behaviour.May Allah grant him jannah," Tahir said. 

Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid tributes to Qadir and said that the former spinner's bowling statistics do not do justice to his genius.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed wrote, "Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing  Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss." 

Qadir is credited for keeping the art of wrist-spin alive in the days when it was losing the charm. He picked up 236 and 132 wickets in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs respectively across a cricketing career that stretched 16 years. 

He made his Test debut for Pakistan against England in December 1977 in Lahore and played in the longest format of the game for 13 years. Ten years later, against the same opposition and at the same venue, he registered his best bowling figures nine for 56.

Qadir, whose decade-long ODI career ran from 1983 till 1993, also served as a chief selector for the national men’s side for six months, after getting appointed to the post in November 2008.

Tags:
Abdul QadirPakistanSachin tendulkarSarfaraz AhmedCricket
Next
Story

BCCI issues notice to Dinesh Karthik for violating guidelines of his central contract

Must Watch

PT54S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour