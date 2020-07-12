From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, cricket fraternity wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek from coronavirus

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek were recently diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and the cricket fraternity has now come in unison to wish for speedy recovery of the duo from COVID-19.

On Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus via social media before Abhishek too informed that he has been diagnosed with the virus a few minutes later. The father-son duo is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Soon after the news broke out, former and current cricketers took to their respective social media handles to pray for good health and quick recovery of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar first extended prayers for the speedy recovery of Big B before he wrote another tweet to wish for good health and quick recovery of his 'friend' Abhishek.

Stay strong my friend.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, on the other hand, wrote to Big B that the legendary actor has always been a fighter and that this difficult time shall pass too with his will power and resilience.

He wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery @SrBachchan. The prayers and good wishes of the entire country are behind you. You have always been a fighter and will see this through too with your will power and resilience. Hope you get well really soon."

" You gonna get better soon brother.Wishing you a speedy recovery," Yuvraj tweeted for Abhishek.

Here is what others tweeted:

Earlier in the day, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive for coronavirus, hours after her husband Abhishek and father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan contracted the infection.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya's first test report, which came last night, came out to be negative. However, the final report found the mother-daughter duo also to be infected with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, rest of the family members namely Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli have tested negative for the novel virus.

Sources in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claim that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been suggested to remain home quarantined as they are asymptomatic, but it is now up to the family to take a call after consulting their doctor.