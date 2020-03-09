Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2020

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will continue to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when they head into the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

South African batsman AB de Villiers, England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian quick Umesh Yadav are among big names who will keep featuring for RCB at the 13th edition of the T20 lucrative tournament.

At the IPL Players' Auction in December 2019, South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy for the RCB after he was bought for Rs 10 crore

Another big player who will feature for the RCB this year is Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch, who also attracted a good bid from the Bangalore-based franchise as he was roped in for Rs 4.40 crore following an intense bid between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Australian pacer Kane Richardson and South Africa's Dale Steyn are also set to represent the Bangalore-based franchise after being bought for Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively at the players' auction.

Besides them, Indian batsman Pavan Deshpande and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahamad were also roped in for the 2020 IPL by RCB for Rs 20 lakh each.

A total of Rs 17.1 crore was spent by the Kohli's side on eight purchases they made during the IPL Player Auction.

The Bangalore-based franchise will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL, the RCB has also got a revamped look as they had recently launched their new logo and jersey.

Here is the full squad of RCB for IPL 2020:

Retained players: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

New Players: Aaron Finch (Rs 4.4 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Joshua Philippe (Rs 20 lakh), Kane Richardson (Rs 4 crore), Pavan Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Dale Steyn (Rs 2 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 20 lakh), Isuru Udana (Rs 50 lakh)