Full squad of Trinbago Knight Riders for 2020 Caribbean Premier League

Trinbago Knight Riders will square off with last year's runner-ups Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening match of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 18.

The CPL will become the first major T20 league to be held amid coronavirus pandemic when the 2020 edition of the tournament takes place across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago. The summit showdown of the event will take place on September 10.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 33-match season will see the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world playing behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment. A series of stringent protocols will also be in place to protect the players as well as all those people who are involved in the league amid coronavirus pandemic.

West Indies' limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the Trinbago Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of the CPL.

In the last edition of the CPL, Pollard replaced regular skipper Dwayne Bravo as the captain of Trinbago Knight Riders after the latter was ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury. Pollard guided the CPL franchise to the playoffs of the competition before being beaten by eventual champions Barbados Tridents in the second qualifier.

Earlier, Knight Riders had roped in 48-year-old Indian legspinner Pravin Tambe, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and local fast bowler Anderson Phillip during the CPL draft which took place virtually.

The full squad of Trinbago Knight Riders is as follows:

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe , Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster.