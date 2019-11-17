Fully-fit Joe Denly eyeing maiden Test century during New Zealand tour

England batsman Joe Denly, who missed the three-match T20I series against New Zealand due to an ankle injury, has said that he is eager to notch up his maiden hundred in the longest format of the game during his side's two-match Test series between the two sides.

Denly suffered a ligament damage to his right ankle during a practice match ahead of the opening T20I, which England went on to win by seven wickets at Hagley Oval.

Earlier, the initial scans had suggested that the batsman will most likely fail to recover in time for the Test series against New Zealand, which is slated to take place from November 21 at Bay Oval.

However, Denly made a successful return to the national side with a half-century during a warm-up match against New Zealand A in Whangarei.

Reflecting on the same, Denly said that he is feeling absolutely fine at the moment, adding that the running between the wickets and playing all the shots seem good.

"I was very disappointed when [I got injured] just before the T20 series.When I first did it I was probably thinking my tour was over. It was pretty nasty, a tough one to take, and it always touch and go to get ready for this game [against New Zealand A]," cricket.com.au quoted Denly as saying.

"It's settled down nicely. There's no discomfort. The running between the wickets and playing all the shots feels fine. It's just a case of monitoring it and making sure it doesn't swell up," he added.

Denly, who made his Test debut against West Indies in January this year, came close to scoring a century during the second innings of the final Ashes Test against Australia at the Oval in September but fell just six runs short of the three-figure mark.