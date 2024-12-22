Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2834568https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/g-trisha-bowlers-star-as-india-win-inaugural-womens-u19-t20-asia-cup-beat-bangladesh-in-final-2834568.html
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN

G Trisha, Bowlers Star As India Win Inaugural Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup; Beat Bangladesh In Final

G Trisha's 52 guided India to 117 for seven, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in the final of inaugural Women’s T20 U19 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 01:29 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

G Trisha, Bowlers Star As India Win Inaugural Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup; Beat Bangladesh In Final

Opener G Trisha made a doughty fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun web around Bangladesh batters as India scored a 41-run win to emerge champions in the inaugural Women’s T20 U19 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

On a spongy pitch, Trisha’s 52 off 47 balls (5x4, 2x6) guided India to 117 for seven, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.

The biggest partnership in Indian innings, in fact in the match itself, was between Trisha and her skipper Nikki Prasad — a 41-run alliance for the fourth wicket.

India batters struggled against pacer Farjana Easmin, who took four wickets.

Despite that, India were restricted to a below-par total, and Bangladesh seemed well on track for a win once they reached 44 for two in the seventh over.

However, Ayushi (3/17), Sonam (2/13) and Parunika (2/12) took over from that point as Bangladesh lost the remaining eight wickets for a mere 32 runs.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK