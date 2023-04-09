topStoriesenglish2593159
NewsCricket
SHIKHAR DHAWAN

Gabbar Is Back...: Twitter Reacts As Shikhar Dhawan Plays 'One Man Army' Innings In SRH vs PBKS Game In IPL 2023

Dhawan's impressive knock of 99 runs off 66 balls, which included 12 fours and 5 sixes, ensured that PBKS reached a respectable total of 143/9 in their 20 overs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 11:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Despite a shaky start, Shikhar Dhawan's valiant effort as the one-man-army helped Punjab Kings reach a respectable total of 143/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. After being put to bat first by SRH, PBKS lost their opener Prabhsimran on the very first ball of the innings after being trapped leg-before-wicket by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shikhar Dhawan's knock -

The middle-order of PBKS faltered as Matthew Short and Jitesh Sharma were dismissed early, leaving them struggling at 22/3 in 3.5 overs. However, skipper Dhawan and Sam Curran steadied the innings and helped PBKS reach 41/3 at the end of six overs. They managed to cross the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs, but the partnership between Dhawan and Curran ended when Mayank Markande dismissed Curran for 22 runs. PBKS were then reduced to 69/5 in 9.5 overs, as Umran Malik dismissed Sikandar Raza. Markande and Malik continued to cause trouble for PBKS, as Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, and Rahul Chahar fell quickly, leaving PBKS struggling at 78/8 in 12.5 overs. Markande finished with his best bowling spell in the IPL, taking 4/15 in his four overs.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Dhawan continued to fight for his team, smashing Umran for 17 runs in the 18th over, including two sixes and a four. He brought up his 49th IPL half-century and hit Natrajan for two successive sixes as PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 15.5 overs. Dhawan's impressive knock of 99 runs off 66 balls, which included 12 fours and 5 sixes, ensured that PBKS reached a respectable total of 143/9 in their 20 overs.

In response, SRH put up a clinical performance with the bat, as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's opening partnership of 73 runs set the tone for their victory. Warner scored 37 runs off 37 balls, while Bairstow remained unbeaten at 63 off 56 balls. SRH reached the target with 17 balls to spare and won the match by 8 wickets. Dhawan's knock may have been in vain, but it was a reminder of his immense talent and the kind of impact he can have on a game.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 143/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 99*, Sam Curran 22, Mayank Markande 4/15) vs SRH.

