Who Is Rinku Singh? KKR Batsman Who Smashed Five Sixes In Last Over Once Considered Becoming Sweeper

Cricket has seen a few batsmen hitting six sixes in an over. Batsmen like Ravi Shastri Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs have achieved this feat. However, hitting five sixes in a row while chasing a huge total is something very rare in the game of cricket. Carlos Brathwaite is someone who did it on the biggest stage in the final of the T20 World Cup 2016 against England then Rahul Tewatiya did the same in IPL 2020 playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023)and now another batter has joined the list from India. Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batter smashed five sixes against Gujarat Giants' (GT) Yash Dayal. KKR need 29 runs in the last over and Rinku did the unthinkable. But do you know Rinku was about to drop cricket before he was picked by KKR?

Who is Rinku Singh?

Rinku's father works as a home delivery person for LPG cylinders, and his older brother drives an auto-rickshaw. Another family member is employed at a coaching institute. Rinku, on the other hand, struggled with academics and failed the ninth grade. Despite this, cricket was his passion, and he pursued it relentlessly. Unfortunately, Rinku's family was in debt, and he had to contribute whatever he earned from cricket to pay off their debts. At one point, he even considered giving up his dream and sought his brother's help in finding a job. However, the only work he could find was as a domestic helper. Determined to make it in cricket, Rinku refused to give up. His hard work eventually paid off when he was sought after by both the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction in 2018. KKR won the bidding war and signed the talented 20-year-old for a whopping Rs. 80 lakh.

“Socha tha 20 lakh mein jaoonga, (thought I would get Rs 20 lakhs), but I was picked up for 80! The first thought that came to the mind was that I can contribute in my big brother’s wedding, and save up something for my sister’s wedding too. Aur ek achhe se ghar mein shift ho jaoonga," Rinku told the The Indian Express.

Rinku Singh The Cricketer

Rinku began his cricket journey approximately a decade ago in a country where the sport is immensely popular. In 2013, he was chosen to represent Uttar Pradesh's under-16 team and a few years later, he was also selected for the under-19 squad due to his talent as an aggressive batsman. Despite hailing from a modest background, Rinku Singh has had to overcome numerous obstacles to reach his current position. His father works as an LPG delivery man and his brother drives an auto-rickshaw.

In 2013, Rinku Singh participated in a camp hosted by the Mumbai Indians and smashed a magnificent 95 off just 31 deliveries, showcasing his potential as a player. More recently, during Uttar Pradesh's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Tripura in 2018, he played a scorching knock of 91 not out off 44 balls. With a wealth of local Indian talent and top-class foreign players in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, Rinku Singh will have an excellent opportunity to learn and grow as a cricketer. He will undoubtedly make the most of this experience.

KKR And Rinku Singh

Rinku was a remarkable young Indian talent who received support from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team. In 2017, Kings XI Punjab had acquired his services for his base price of Rs. 10 lakhs. However, at the 2018 auction, Rinku's value soared, and he was sold to KKR for Rs. 80 lakhs, four times his base price of Rs. 20 lakhs. Although he only scored 29 runs in the four games he played, KKR decided to retain him as a destructive middle-order bat. In 2022, KKR gave the left-handed batsman more opportunities than in previous seasons, and Rinku capitalized on them. He scored 172 runs at a decent average of 174 and nearly pulled off a spectacular run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants with a superb 15-ball 40. Although KKR lost by two runs, Rinku's performance was unforgettable.