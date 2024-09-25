Gary Kirsten Set To Be Fired? Pakistan Head To Could Lose Job After Champions Trophy 2025 Due To THIS Reason

The winds of change are blowing through Pakistan cricket once again, and Gary Kirsten may be the next high-profile casualty. The South African coach, who was hailed as a game-changer upon his appointment earlier this year, has found himself under immense pressure after a series of disappointing performances. The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy looms large, and many are already predicting that it could mark Kirsten’s last days as Pakistan's head coach.

Struggles Leading to Unrest

Pakistan cricket, often characterized by its passionate fanbase and volatile leadership, has found itself in a storm. Despite Gary Kirsten’s reputation as one of the finest cricketing minds, the results have not gone in his favor. The recent debacles, particularly at the 2024 T20 World Cup, have left the cricketing world in shock and disappointment.

Pakistan’s group-stage exit, punctuated by humiliating losses to the USA and arch-rivals India, raised serious questions about the team’s preparedness and strategy. The USA defeat was especially hard to digest, given their status as a non-Test playing nation. Many fans and pundits, including former cricketers, are now openly questioning whether Kirsten has what it takes to lead the team out of its current slump.

Basit Ali’s Warning: ‘Tata Bye Bye for Kirsten’

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali didn’t mince his words when he recently predicted that Gary Kirsten’s time as head coach will likely end after the 2025 Champions Trophy. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ali made a bold claim, stating, "Congratulations to Gary Kirsten. He will be at the helm of the team till the Champions Trophy. However, he will be fired after that. It will be tata, bye bye for him."

Ali’s prediction reflects the uncertainty within Pakistan cricket, where patience is often short-lived. He also alluded to the internal politics that have plagued the team for years, a factor he believes will contribute to Kirsten's downfall. "They have stepped into the politics of Pakistani cricket. They won’t be successful," Ali remarked, a statement that underscores the broader issues within the team beyond just performance on the field.

Can Kirsten Turn It Around?

Despite the looming pressure, Kirsten remains committed to his role and has publicly expressed his desire to “bring pride back into Pakistan cricket.” In a recent high-level camp organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Kirsten emphasized the importance of professionalism and unity within the team. He acknowledged that the current squad must improve in several areas if they are to compete at the highest level.

"We want the Pakistan team to be as successful as it possibly can be across all formats," Kirsten said. He also highlighted the importance of presenting themselves as professionals and restoring pride in a team that has, at times, appeared fragmented and disjointed.

While Kirsten’s words offer hope, actions will speak louder. The Champions Trophy, set to be held in February 2025, presents a critical juncture. As the host nation, Pakistan has the advantage of playing on home soil, and expectations will be sky-high. Kirsten’s future likely hinges on whether the team can at least reach the semifinals, a task that even Basit Ali believes will be a significant achievement given the current state of affairs.

Internal Struggles: A Divided Dressing Room

One of the major issues highlighted during the recent “connection camp” in Lahore was a lack of unity within the team. Reports have emerged suggesting that players have voiced concerns about poor communication between themselves and top officials. In response, the PCB has agreed to set up a two-member independent committee to act as a bridge between the players and the board, a move aimed at addressing internal unrest.

Babar Azam, who remains the captain of Pakistan's white-ball team, has also found himself at the center of this crisis. Although he has retained his position, many believe that both he and Kirsten are on borrowed time if results do not improve.

The Politics of Pakistani Cricket

Basit Ali’s remarks about “the politics of Pakistani cricket” have sparked debate within the cricketing community. Internal politics, meddling by influential figures, and the constant reshuffling of players and staff have long been issues that have destabilized the team. Kirsten’s failure to navigate this landscape may prove to be his undoing.

While Kirsten’s pedigree as a coach is unquestionable—having led India to the 2011 World Cup triumph—the complexities of managing Pakistan’s cricketing ecosystem may be more than he bargained for.