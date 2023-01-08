topStoriesenglish
'Prime Minister Na Banade?', Gautam Gambhir gets BRUTALLY trolled for saying, Suryakumar Yadav should get Test debut

After Surya's heroics in the final T2O against Sri Lanka, the 2011 World Cup-winning batter made a bold statement, saying that it's time for the 32-year-old to play in Test cricket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Suryakumar Yadav has garnered praise for his outstanding performance in the T20I format ever since he made his T20I debut, and former India opener Gautam Gambhir is the newest fan to join the list. Surya's magnificent undisturbed tonne (112* off 51 balls) helped India defeat Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the series finale on Saturday in Rajkot, giving the Hardik Pandya-coached team a 2-1 T20I series victory.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's shot was once in a blue moon thing: Haris Rauf makes SHOCKING statement - Watch

After Surya's heroics in the final T2O against Sri Lanka, the 2011 World Cup-winning batter made a bold statement, saying that it's time for the 32-year-old to play in Test cricket.

"What a knock @surya_14kumar. Time to put him in Test cricket," Gambhir said in his Instagram post.

However, many cricket fans did not agree with this opinion, this is how they reacted to it - Check

