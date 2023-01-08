'Prime Minister Na Banade?', Gautam Gambhir gets BRUTALLY trolled for saying, Suryakumar Yadav should get Test debut

Suryakumar Yadav has garnered praise for his outstanding performance in the T20I format ever since he made his T20I debut, and former India opener Gautam Gambhir is the newest fan to join the list. Surya's magnificent undisturbed tonne (112* off 51 balls) helped India defeat Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the series finale on Saturday in Rajkot, giving the Hardik Pandya-coached team a 2-1 T20I series victory.

After Surya's heroics in the final T2O against Sri Lanka, the 2011 World Cup-winning batter made a bold statement, saying that it's time for the 32-year-old to play in Test cricket.

"What a knock @surya_14kumar. Time to put him in Test cricket," Gambhir said in his Instagram post.

However, many cricket fans did not agree with this opinion, this is how they reacted to it - Check

What a knock @surya_14kumar! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper pic.twitter.com/tvvoRTXEwp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 7, 2023

Maybe not ! That may just spoil his T20 game — Sahil (@InsightEdge_) January 8, 2023

Thank you @surya_14kumar Mera Bhai Mera Best Player in the world_ — Pathan Bhai____ (@PathanBhaiii) January 7, 2023

He will be key in WC 23. Should ensure he remains fit and part of the ODI team. — RahlS_2017 (@RSu27738855) January 7, 2023

First those who have performed in first class cricket, need to be given a chance. — Jitesh Sinha (@JiteshKS) January 8, 2023

First Class Cricket:

Suryakumar Yadav - 5500-odd runs @ 44.8

Manish Pandey - 7100-odd runs @ 52.1



Players like Hanuma Vihari & Sarfaraz Khan will keep toiling in FC cricket but T20 stars will keep getting free tickets to test team. pic.twitter.com/ku9CnOmLCo — KM Akif (@KM_Akif) January 7, 2023

That's the whole problem with Indian cricket, mixing formats. His FC average is 45 not 65. It is Sarfaraz who deserves that chance not him. One would have thought that someone who opened for India would know this but alas. — Karan Bakshi (@bakshikaran91) January 7, 2023

I don't think it is a good idea he is 32 already if we want to see him playing longer he should play limited-overs cricket only he can play at 3 or 4 in T20 and 6 or 7 in ODI as a specialist finisher — Yogesh H Patil (@patilyogeshh_74) January 7, 2023

IMO, @surya_14kumar can easily play matchwinning test innings on rank turners (he can sweep, reverse, sweep and come down the track and hit over the top) as well as on pacy-bouncy pitches in Aus & SA. IMO, India has to Pick and choose WISELY in which tests he plays in. — Sam Roy (@SamRoy84) January 8, 2023

Yeah _ Surya Kumar can do wonders in Tests too...Fastest century...fastest double ton...will try to chase any target on the last sessions of the test match too!!_...will be quite interesting ____ — BrahmanVP ___ (@VPtheVEGAN) January 7, 2023

I love SKY's batting. But don't you think srafaraz needs to be there first, seeing his domestic records in recent years. T20 performance should not be a criteria to be in test team. Its different ball game. January 7, 2023

Well said Gautam . A good player is good every where. White ball does offer runs at free. If SKY can do wonders with white ball he will surely do same in red ball cricket also. He has scored more than 5000 runs in red ball @ 44.75 . — Yasveer Bhadauria (@yashbir1048) January 8, 2023

He cannot win any pressure matches for India.. last year he failed in all pressure matches_ KL and Surya are good for stats_ we don't have Gambhir who always played best cricket in crucial matches January 8, 2023

With the uncertainty over rishabh pant availability for aus test series, it became mandatory to have a player who can play spinners as effectively as rishabh does. It is no surprise sky is that option, he is the one who does play positively in his defence and attacking.

KL as WK — Maran S (@ShanmugamMaran) January 7, 2023