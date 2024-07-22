Gautam Gambhir, India’s newly appointed head coach, has voiced strong confidence in the ability of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to extend their international careers until the 2027 ODI World Cup, provided they maintain their fitness. Despite recently retiring from T20 Internationals, both Kohli, 35, and Sharma, 37, are set to continue their contributions in Test and ODI formats. Gambhir, in his inaugural press conference since succeeding Rahul Dravid, underscored the substantial experience and skill that Kohli and Sharma bring to the Indian team.

Gambhir commended the duo for their exceptional performances on major cricketing stages, including the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup. “They’ve consistently demonstrated their capability on significant platforms,” Gambhir stated. “Both Kohli and Sharma have shown that they still have a lot of cricket left in them. With the upcoming Champions Trophy in 2025 and a significant tour of Australia starting in November 2024, their motivation is expected to remain high,” he added.

The new head coach also touched on the potential for Kohli and Sharma to participate in the 2027 World Cup, though he emphasized that such decisions ultimately rest with the players themselves. “If they manage to maintain their fitness, they could very well be part of the 2027 World Cup. However, this is a personal decision, and I cannot predict how much cricket is left in them. It will be up to them to determine how much they can contribute to the team’s success,” Gambhir explained.

Gambhir’s comments reflect a balanced approach, acknowledging the crucial role of individual players while emphasizing the collective goal of team performance. He highlighted the world-class capabilities of both Kohli and Sharma, noting that their presence is highly beneficial for any team. “While the team’s success is paramount, having players of Kohli’s and Sharma’s caliber is invaluable. Any team would benefit greatly from their continued involvement,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir’s tenure as India’s head coach begins with a series of T20 Internationals and ODIs against Sri Lanka, starting on Saturday in Pallekele. His remarks not only set the tone for his coaching period but also provided insight into how he values the contributions of experienced players like Kohli and Sharma, balancing their individual potential with the broader objectives of the team.