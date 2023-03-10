Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas vs Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Match No 1 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IM vs AL LLC 2023 Match No 1 Online and on TV?

India Maharajas will take on Asia Lions in the opening match of the third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Masters at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday (March 10). The third edition of the LLC Masters, with top legendary cricketers who have carved out many historic moments, gives fans an opportunity to watch their heroes of yesteryears.

The glorious journey of this event since its inception has attracted huge television viewership and also sponsorship support. Three teams – World Giants, India Maharajas and Asia Lions – include the cream of legendary players and are all set to battle it out to be crowned the champions on March 20. Speaking ahead of the tournament and commenting on the growth of LLC over the years, Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket said, “Legends League Cricket has grown immensely since its inception. In the first season, we had 59 cricketers. Season 2 saw nearly 80 cricketers and now as we enter the third season with Skyexch.net LLC Masters we have a plethora of options to zero in on 50 cricketers to be a part of the tournament across the three teams.

“The greatest thing we have achieved this season is the addition of recently retired cricketers like Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Mohammad Amir, and Aaron Finch among others. It is a clear testament to the fact that LLC did create a strong demand and fans want to see them back on the field. With such positive developments, we are surely expecting the league to be much more competitive,” he said.

You know who it is! _ We don't need to say anything. _



He is here means it is going to be a showdown to remember! __@VisitQatar#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/EajDpm62QU — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 9, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1:

When will the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 start?

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 will start on March 10, Friday.

Where will the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 be played?

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 will be hosted in Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha.

What time will the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 begin?

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 will begin at 8 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 730 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1?

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1?

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 is available to be streamed live on the Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 Predicted 11

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Praveen Kumar, S Sreesanth

Asia Lions: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Shahid Afridi (c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Asghar Afghan, Abdul Razzaq, Thisara Perera, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanveer, Muthiah Muralitharan