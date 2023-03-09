Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) Full Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The next edition of Legends League Cricket will start on Matrch 10, Friday, with the first match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions. Three teams are taking part in the competition like the last year - India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants respectively. Not to forget, the tournament this year is being held in Doha in Qatar. Pakistani cricketers are also taking part in the tournament. Former Pakistan captain and batter Shahid Afridi has been named as the skipper for Asia Giants. Gautam Gambhir will lead the India Maharajas while World Giants will be captained by Aaron Finch. The first match will see Gambhir and Afridi reignite their long-time cricket rivarly.

Also Read | LLC 2023: Suresh Raina Joins India Maharajas For Legends League Cricket

India Maharajas consist of some popular names like Murali Vijay, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth among others. Asia Lions are also a strong squad with names like Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez among others.

World Giants are being led by Finch who just recently retired from all forms of the game. Finch, in fact, led Australia in the last year's T20 World Cup 2023 in which the home side failed to qualify for the knockouts. Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson are some of the big names in the Giants squad.

Can't wait to see you in action! _@shoaib100mph https://t.co/bJWKrb8SDS — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 9, 2023

LLC Masters 2023 Complete Schedule

Friday, March 10: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

Saturday, March 11: World Giants vs India Maharajas

Monday, March 13: Asia Lions vs World Giants

Tuesday, March 14: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

Wednesday, March 15: India Maharajas vs World Giants

Thursday, March 16: World Giants vs Asia Lions

Saturday, March 18: Eliminator (2nd vs 3rd)

Monday, March 20: Final (1st vs Winner of Eliminator)

(All matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST.)

LLC Masters 2023 Teams Squads

World Giants squad: Aaron Finch (c), Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Kevin O’Brien, Morne van Wyk, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood, Morne Morkel

India Maharajas squad: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, Ashok Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny

Asia Lions squad: Shahid Afridi (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir

LLC Masters 2023 Live Telecast Channel, Streaming

Live streaming of LLC Masters is available on Disney + Hotstar and Fancode. In India, Star Sports channels will carry live matches. In the United Kingdom, Psyched4 is the digital streaming partner for this season of LLC Masters.

In Australia, Fox Cricket is the official broadcaster of LLC Masters, while Kayo Sports has digital streaming rights to the event.