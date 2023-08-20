Gautam Gambhir Vs Shahid Afridi In US Masters T10 League 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New York Warriors Vs New Jersey Legends

Watch the thrilling clash between New York Warriors, led by Shahid Afridi, and New Jersey Legends, captained by Gautam Gambhir, in the US Masters T10 League 2023. Catch the live action, as these cricket legends face off at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

The Greatest Rivalry is upon us! It's Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi tonight. Afridi's team Asia Lions knocked Gambhir's India Maharajas out of the tournament the last time they faced each other in Doha, Qatar __



You can watch this match at 10:15PM PKT on Geo Super._ pic.twitter.com/kXkV648rnW — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 20, 2023

Match Details

Match: New Jersey Legends vs New York Warriors, Match 9

Series: US Masters T10

Date: Sunday, Aug-20, 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (EDT)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Lauderhill

Where to Watch Live

USA and Canada: Willow TV (Live Broadcast)

India: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Hindi (including HD channels) for TV. JioCinema for live streaming.

UK: Viaplay Xtra (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh: T Sports on TV. T Sports YouTube channel for live streaming.

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Geo TV (Live Broadcast)

South Africa: SABC Sport (Live Broadcast)

Zimbabwe: ZTN Prime (Live Broadcast)

UAE: CineBlitz (Live Broadcast)

Match Preview

Don't miss the epic showdown between Shahid Afridi's New York Warriors and Gautam Gambhir's New Jersey Legends in the US Masters T10 League. These cricket legends will battle it out for supremacy on the field, and the rivalry is set to be intense. Tune in for a thrilling display of T10 cricket action.

The US Masters T10 League 2023 has been a rollercoaster ride so far, and the clash between New York Warriors and New Jersey Legends promises to be a highlight of the tournament. With both teams eager to secure their place in the playoffs, the stakes are high.

Points Table (As of Now)

California Knights: 2 Matches, 3 Points (1 Win, 0 Loss, 1 No Result)

New York Warriors: 2 Matches, 3 Points (1 Win, 0 Loss, 1 No Result)

Atlanta Fire: 2 Matches, 2 Points (0 Wins, 0 Losses, 2 No Results)

Morrisville Unity: 2 Matches, 2 Points (1 Win, 1 Loss, 0 No Result)

New Jersey Legends: 2 Matches, 1 Point (0 Wins, 1 Loss, 1 No Result)

Texas Chargers: 2 Matches, 1 Point (0 Wins, 1 Loss, 1 No Result)

Shahid Afridi Vs Gautam Gambhir

This match features a clash of titans as Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir, two cricketing legends, lead their respective teams. The last time these two faced off in Doha, Qatar, Afridi's Asia Lions triumphed over Gambhir's India Maharajas. The memory of that encounter adds extra spice to this showdown.

The US Masters T10 League has garnered attention not only for its thrilling cricket but also for the star-studded line-up of players. Apart from Afridi and Gambhir, fans can look forward to seeing the likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal, Chris Gayle, and Aaron Finch in action.

Witness the greatest rivalry in the US Masters T10 League as Shahid Afridi takes on Gautam Gambhir. Their clash promises to be a nail-biting encounter, so be sure to catch the action live!