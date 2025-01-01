Gautam Gambhir Wanted Cheteshwar Pujara Team India For Border-Gavaskar Trophy, But Selectors Reject Request: Report

In the aftermath of a crushing 184-run defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, made it clear that the status quo in the Indian dressing room was no longer acceptable. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy hanging in the balance, Gambhir’s fiery words reverberated throughout the dressing room. “Bahut ho gaya (I’ve had enough),” he reportedly told the team, expressing his discontent with their individualistic approach to the game. This stern intervention, though without direct names, seemed aimed at highlighting a broader issue—players pursuing their own “natural game” rather than adhering to a team-oriented strategy. Gambhir, who took over as India’s head coach in July 2024, had given the team space to express themselves over the last six months. However, following repeated underwhelming performances, especially in the ongoing series against Australia, he has decided that the time for leniency has passed.

Team India’s Struggles and Gambhir's Leadership Shake-up

India, trailing 1-2 in the ongoing series and with World Test Championship qualification looking increasingly unlikely, finds itself at a crossroads. Gambhir’s frustration stems from a pattern of individual errors that have cost the team dearly. In Melbourne, key players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal succumbed to careless shots, further exemplifying the lack of adherence to pre-decided strategies. Gambhir’s move to take charge comes as a desperate attempt to reignite the team’s focus, and he has left no room for compromise. His message is simple: players who fail to follow the team’s plan will no longer have a place in his squad.

Indian Express's sources close to the team suggest that Gambhir’s discontent goes beyond just the on-field performances. Tensions have been brewing within the squad for some time. Gambhir, known for his no-nonsense approach, had previously pushed for the inclusion of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, his request was shot down by the selectors, further adding to the frustration within the dressing room. Gambhir’s criticism, it seems, is as much about a lack of unity and direction as it is about the poor performances on the field.

The Pujara Dilemma: A Missed Opportunity?

One of the most significant points of contention has been Gambhir’s unwavering support for Pujara, who has been out of favor since the 2023 World Test Championship final. Despite being dropped from the team for the ongoing series, Gambhir continued to advocate for his inclusion, citing Pujara’s vast experience, particularly in Australian conditions. With over 500 runs in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series in Australia, Pujara’s inclusion could have added the much-needed stability to India’s struggling top order.

Pujara’s recent domestic form, highlighted by his 25th Ranji Trophy century and an impressive double century for Saurashtra, underscores his continued ability to perform at the highest level. Yet, despite his credentials, the selectors opted for a younger, more aggressive approach, a decision that has arguably backfired as India’s batting lineup continues to falter in crucial moments.

The Rise of Internal Tensions and Leadership Struggles

As India struggles to find its rhythm on this tour, there have been murmurs of unrest within the team. Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has been under scrutiny, with reports suggesting that some senior players are keen to assume leadership roles themselves. This internal power play, combined with India’s underperformance, has created a chaotic atmosphere that has left Gambhir to take matters into his own hands.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Gambhir’s hand-picked support staff, including batting coach Abhishek Nayar, has come under the microscope. Prominent figures like Sunil Gavaskar have questioned the effectiveness of the coaching staff, suggesting that Gambhir, with his extensive experience, should take a more active role in guiding the team. While the team has been quick to dismiss such critiques, the increasing pressure on Gambhir to perform is undeniable.

Can Gambhir’s Tough Stance Deliver Results?

As India gears up for the final Test in Sydney, where they still have a chance to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-2 draw, Gambhir’s tough approach may prove crucial in the short term. However, his strategy of cutting down egos and asserting control may not be a sustainable long-term solution. Cricket, like any sport, thrives on collaboration and harmony, and a balance between discipline and freedom is key to a successful team dynamic.