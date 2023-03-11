topStoriesenglish2582260
Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After Shaking Hands With Pakistan's Shahid Afridi Ahead Of Legends League Cricket Match Goes Viral, Fans React - Check

The Indian team will have to quickly recover from their defeat, as they face the World Giants in their next match at the same venue on Saturday (March 11).

On Friday (March 10), the third edition of the Legends League Cricket began in Doha with a match between Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas and Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions. Despite Gambhir's 39-ball 54, the Indian team lost the match by nine runs, failing to chase down the target of 166 runs and only reaching 156 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Here's how fans reacted to Afridi and Gambhir's handshake photo -

Although many former players renewed their on-field rivalry during the match, a photo of Gambhir and Afridi shaking hands during the toss went viral on social media. Despite their history of animosity towards each other, the photo showed the two captains with wide smiles on their faces, prompting fans to go crazy over their unexpected camaraderie.

The Lions won the toss and chose to bat first, with Misbah-ul-Haq's 50-ball 73 and Upul Tharanga's 40 from 39 balls helping them post a total of 165 runs for the loss of six wickets. The India Maharajas looked promising until Gambhir's departure in the first ball of the 14th over, after which the team lost momentum and ultimately fell short.

