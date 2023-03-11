topStoriesenglish2582255
Watch: Angry Rohit Sharma Abuses Shubman Gill On Day 2 Of Ahmedabad Test, Video Goes Viral

Swearing on the field is not uncommon in cricket, and the stump mic has caught many such incidents in the past.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 08:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

During the ongoing fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was caught on the stump mic swearing at young Indian opener Shubman Gill. The incident occurred on Day 2 of the match, in the lead-up to the 134th over, as Rohit was adjusting his field placements. An annoyed Rohit can be heard telling Gill to stop fooling around in the field, saying, "Aye Gill B*****i kam kiya kar."

The swearing incident happened while Australian opener Usman Khawaja was batting, and he was well on his way to achieving a historic double century. However, his innings was cut short by Axar Patel on the first delivery after Tea, falling just 20 runs short of the milestone. Despite some quick wickets in the second session, Australia managed to post a score of 480 runs, with a 70-run counterattacking stand between Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy playing a crucial role.

At the end of Day 2, the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten at the crease. The pitch did not offer much assistance to the bowlers, and the Indian openers will be hoping to replicate the performance of the Australian batters when play resumes on Day 3. While Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green received much praise for their magnificent centuries, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin registered a brilliant six-fer to become the country's leading wicket-taker against Australia in Test cricket, surpassing Anil Kumble's record of 111 wickets.

The match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been closely contested, with both teams displaying excellent cricketing skills. However, the swearing incident involving Rohit Sharma has sparked some controversy. Many people have criticized the Indian skipper for his behaviour, while others have defended him, saying that such incidents are a part of the game.

Swearing on the field is not uncommon in cricket, and the stump mic has caught many such incidents in the past. However, players are expected to maintain a certain level of decorum on the field, and such behaviour can sometimes lead to disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As the match between India and Australia continues, fans around the world will be eagerly watching to see how things unfold. Both teams have shown that they are capable of playing some outstanding cricket, and it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in this closely contested match.

