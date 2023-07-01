Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After West Indies Failed To Qualify For ODI World Cup 2023 Goes Viral

In a surprising turn of events, the West Indies cricket team has failed to qualify for the upcoming ODI World Cup, marking the first time in history that they will not be participating in the tournament. Their chances of securing a spot were shattered when they suffered a defeat at the hands of the Netherlands, followed by another loss to Scotland in the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

I love West Indies

I love West Indian cricket

I still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 1, 2023

The news of West Indies' failure to qualify left fans in shock, but one prominent figure in the cricketing world, Gautam Gambhir, expressed his support for the Caribbean team. The former Indian opener took to Twitter to convey his belief in the West Indies, stating that he still considers them capable of becoming the number one team in world cricket.

With two ODI World Cup titles under their belt, the West Indies were once a dominant force in the sport during the 1970s and 80s. They reached the finals in the first three editions of the tournament, only suffering their first defeat in a final against India in 1983. The West Indies emerged victorious in the inaugural World Cups held in 1975 and 1979 and were the runners-up to India in 1983.

The upcoming 13th edition of the ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19, will be the first without the West Indies' participation. The defeat to Scotland ensured that they would not be among the two teams qualifying for this year's tournament. This setback follows their failure to progress to the Super 12 stage of the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, where they managed to win only one out of three group stage matches in Hobart.

The match against Scotland saw West Indies set a modest target of 182 runs, with Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd contributing valuable runs. However, Scotland chased down the total with ease, thanks to impressive performances by Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen, ultimately winning the match by seven wickets.

The absence of the West Indies in the upcoming ODI World Cup marks a significant milestone in cricket history. While their recent performances have been disappointing, fans and supporters, including Gautam Gambhir, remain hopeful that the West Indies will regain their former glory and once again establish themselves as a dominant force in world cricket.