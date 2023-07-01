trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629506
No West Indies In ODI World Cup 2023 After Defeat Against Scotland By 7 Wickets In WC Qualifier

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup, to be held from October 5 to November 19 in India, will be the first tournament to be played without the West Indies.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Two-time winners West Indies have been eliminated from the race to qualify for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup after suffering a thumping seven-wicket defeat to Scotland in the Super Six stage of the ongoing qualifiers tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. West Indies were the champions of the first two editions of World Cups in 1975 and 1979 and finished runners-up to India in 1983.

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup, to be held from October 5 to November 19 in India, will be the first tournament to be played without the West Indies. The loss to Scotland means West Indies won’t be among the two teams to qualify for this year’s ODI World Cup. The saddening setback is a continuation of West Indies' decline in ICC tournaments, coming after not making it to the Super 12 stage of the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, after winning just one out of three games in the group stage at Hobart.

Brief scores: 

West Indies 181 in 43.5 overs (Jason Holder 45, Romario Shepherd 36; Brandon McMullen 3-32, Mark Watt 2-25) lost to Scotland 185/3 in 43.3 overs (Matthew Cross 74 not out, Brandon McMullen 69; Akeal Hosein 1-26, Romario Shepherd 1-28) by seven wickets

