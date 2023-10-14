Before the India vs Pakistan clash in the Cricket World Cup 2023, a pre-match ceremony was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In that pre-match show, singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Arijit Singh were to sing. However, the ceremony was not televised in India or abroad, which came as a surprise to many fans who were hooked to the TV sets.

The BCCI had, on Friday (October 13), announced that the singers will be performing. The fans thought that it was given that the ceremony will be broadcast on the TV. But it was not the case. So, what happened and why was the ceremony not televised?

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the World Cup in India, released a statement on social media website X (formerly known as Twitter), and told fans that the ceremony was only for the fans who had made it to the stadium.

The statement from Star Sports read as this: "The ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium before match 12 of ICC Men's CWC 2023 (India Vs Pakistan) has been planed for in-stadia fans. There ceremony is not for broadcast."

Star further told fans that "We have you covered for the rest- the match, the highlights & everything in between."

The ceremony was followed by toss, which was won by India, who decided to bowl first. Ahmedabad is a chasing ground because of the dew factor in the evening. India captain Rohit Sharma told Ravi Shastri at the toss that Shubman Gill has returned to the playing 11 after recovering from the dengue fever. He has repaced Ishan Kishan at the top of the batting order.

About the India Vs Pakistan World Cup match venue:

Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, is a sporting marvel located in Ahmedabad, India. Named after India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, this iconic venue is the world's largest cricket stadium, with a seating capacity of over 110,000 spectators. It's a symbol of India's passion for cricket and its commitment to hosting major sporting events.

The stadium boasts state-of-the-art facilities, a modern design, and a vibrant atmosphere that makes it a favorite among cricket enthusiasts. Hosting international matches and events, the Narendra Modi Stadium stands as a testament to India's sporting prowess and commitment to world-class infrastructure.