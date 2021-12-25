Geeta Basra posts ROMANTIC pic with hubby Harbhajan Singh after spinner announces retirement

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced retirement from all forms of the game on Friday (December 24) game after 23 years in professional cricket. The 41-year-old from Jalandhar turned out in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20s for Team India in his career.

In his retirement speech, Bhajji revealed that he had made up his mind to retire from the game when he was Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

Harbhajan, who made his debut back in 1998, ended up with 417 wickets in Tests and 269 scalps in ODIs. The off-spinners was part of both the 2011 50-over World Cup as well as the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squads with India.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan’s wife and actor Geeta Basra on Friday took to Twitter to post a romantic pic with the spinner with a caption that read, ‘Celebrating You’.

Earlier, Harbhajan, in his retirement speech, thanks wife 'for always being there'.

He said that without her, he is incomplete and that she has been through thick and thin with him.

Bhajji said, "My wife Geeta. I just want to tell you that your love completes me. Thank you for being there in this journey. You have seen my best and worst both. Now I have enough time to spend with you. You won't complain about time now. Hinaya Heer and Jovan Veer, both of you are my life. When you both grow up, I hope you you two will realise what your father used to do. I am happy that now I will have time to watch you both grow and get to spend a lot of time with you all."