India A vs New Zealand A

George Worke's ton helps New Zealand A beat India A in second unofficial ODI

The two sides will now lock horns in the third unofficial ODI at the same venue on January 26.

Image Credits: Twitter/@CentralStags

George Worker smashed a blistering century to help New Zealand A beat India A by 29 runs in the second game of the three-match unofficial One-Day International (ODI) series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

After India A won the toss and opted to bowl first, New Zealand A opener George Worker smashed the Indian bowlers all over the park while notching up an impressive knock of 135 runs off just 144 balls. 

Besides Worker, Cole McConchie and James Neesham also made significant contributions of 56 and 33 runs, respectively to help New Zealand A post a good total of 295 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs. 

For India A, Ishan Porel picked up three wickets, while Mohammad Siraj finished with two wickets. Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya chipped in with a wicket each. 

In reply, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham and Jacob Duffy bagged two wickets each while Ollie Newton and Rachin Ravindra chipped in with a wicket each to help New Zealand A restrict India A to a score of 266.

Krunal Pandya was the highest scorer for the visitors with 51 runs, while Ishan Kishan and Vijay Shankar also contributed with 44 and 41 runs, respectively. 

With the win, New Zealand A have now leveled the three-match series against India A 1-1. 

The two sides will now lock horns in the third unofficial ODI at the same venue on January 26. 

