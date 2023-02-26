'Get A Graduate Degree First': Ramiz Raja Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar After Pacer Reveals His Wish To Become New PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, attacked Shoaib Akhtar on a local TV news channel when he said the retired pacer must focus on becoming a better human first and a brand later. The comment was in reference to Akhtar's latest remark that Babar Azam cannot become a global brand in world cricket due to his struggle with the spoken english. Raja also trolled Akhtar for his comments on becoming the new PCB chairman. The 1992 World Cup winner said that Akhtar must get a graduate degree first and then think about becoming the chairman of the cricket board.\

"Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar. He also had an issue recently with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First, become a human and then a brand. Our former players degrade our cricket brand by giving delusional statements. You will never see that happening in our neighbouring country. You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticizing Rahul Dravid. It only happens in Pakistan, where former players don't let others do their job professionally," Raja told Bol News.

While speaking to Suno News, Akhtar had recently revealed his wish to become the next PCB chairman, saying he would produce 50 superstars from country if he is given the position of power. "I owe a lot to Pakistan cricket, and it’s my wish to serve Pakistan," he had said.

__ Shoaib Akhtar "I can become a better chairman PCB than Ramiz Raja. I do have plans to become Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board one day. My target is to make PCB worth Rs 500 billion and end the dependency of PCB on any other cricket board or ICC" pic.twitter.com/KajQJUmu1h November 5, 2021

Ramiz trolled Akhtar by saying, "He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for the chairmanship of PCB."

The war of words between Pakistani cricketers is not a new thing. Earlier, we have seen verbal clashes between Raja and Mohammad Yousuf. Last year, Danish Kaneria and Shahid Afridi were at loggerheads over the toxic dressing room environment. Kamran Akmal had earlier slammed Babar's captaincy during the Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Raja, as told earlier, made a point that such fights and ego clashes betweeen former players are not seen in India but happen only in Pakistan.