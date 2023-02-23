PSL 2023: ANGRY Wasim Akram Kicks Chairs After Karachi Kings Lose to Multan Sultans - Watch

Karachi Kings lost a thrilling match to Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) on Wednesday, February 23. Legendary pacer Wasim Akram, who is also the president of the franchise, could not control his emotions and kicked chairs in anger after his side lost another nail-biting match. This was Karachi's third match in this season which they have lost in last over while it was their fourth loss of the season. Karachi now have just 1 win in 5 games and have slipped to fourth spot in the points table.

Highlights | MUL vs KAR, PSL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Multan Sultans win by 3 Runs in High-Scoring Thriller

After Karachi lost the match, a video went viral on the internet in which an upset and frustrated Akram could be seen holding his head with his hands before he kicks the chairs kept in front of him.

Watch the video of Wasim Akram venting out his anger on chairs below:

In the last over of the match. Imad Wasim and Ben Cutting were in the middle as Karachi required 22 to win the match. Wasim and Cutting hit a maximum each to bring the total down to six off four balls. Multan's Abbas Afridi was bowling the final over and after being hit for sixes, made a superb comeback and won the match for his side by small margin of 3 runs.

With the win, Multan continue to sit on top. They have played 5 games out of which they have won 4 while they lost one match. They have a healthy NRR of 1.722.

Karachi Kings captain Imad said that time has come to sit and talk about these close finishes which are not going in their favour and how it can be corrected.

"We had it in the bag and couldn't finish it off. The intent was really nice but we slowed down in the middle overs but it is T20 cricket and you have to finish games. We have to sit and talk, if we lose one more then we are out of the competition, we are there and thereabout, it is a matter of correcting those small mistakes and getting over the line," said Imad.