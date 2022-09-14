NewsCricket
RAVINDRA JADEJA

'You are a Cheetah': Ravindra Jadeja's PIC of walking on crutches goes viral, fans get emotional

In Ravindra Jadeja's place, the selectors have named Axar Patel in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad, an all-rounder with the similar skill-set, someone who bowls left-arm orthodox spin and bats left-handed and owns the ability to clear the boundaries. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'You are a Cheetah': Ravindra Jadeja's PIC of walking on crutches goes viral, fans get emotional

Ravindra Jadeja latest news: These few tough days for ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. After injuring his right knee, most likely during an adventure activity during Asia Cup 2022, he underwent an operation and is currently recovering from the same. Jadeja will take time to recover and that is why he has been ruled out of the all-important upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia in October and November.

In his place, the selectors have named Axar Patel, an all-rounder with the similar skill-set, someone who bowls left-arm orthodox spin and bats left-handed and owns the ability to clear the boundaries. 

Jadeja has recently been involved in a match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya vs Pakistan. But before the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage could start, he injured his knee and was eventually ruled out of the tournament. 

On Wednesday (September 14), the all-rounder posted another update on his injury, saying that he is working hard to recover in time. He posted a picture in which he is see walking on the crutches. He wrote that he is taking one step at a time to slowly progress towards full fitness. However, only time will tell how long he takes to get back to his fitness levels. 

Fans got emotional on watching Jadeja walking on the crutches. He is one of the best sprinters and fielders in the India team and watching him like that broke the hearts of the Indian fans, who commented 'Get well soon' and 'will miss you in T20 World Cup 2022' in the replies.  

Check out his post and fans' reaction to the same.

Jadeja will aos miss the upcoming T20Is vs Australia and South Africa. The Australia T20Is begin on September 20 in Mohali. Let's how quickly Jadeja is able to bounce back in international cricket.

Live Tv

Ravindra JadejaT20 World Cup 2022Ravindra Jadeja injuryRavindra Jadeja T20 World Cup 2022Ravindra Jadeja on crutchesRavindra Jadeja newsRavindra Jadeja latest news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'