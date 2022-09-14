'You are a Cheetah': Ravindra Jadeja's PIC of walking on crutches goes viral, fans get emotional

Ravindra Jadeja latest news: These few tough days for ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. After injuring his right knee, most likely during an adventure activity during Asia Cup 2022, he underwent an operation and is currently recovering from the same. Jadeja will take time to recover and that is why he has been ruled out of the all-important upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia in October and November.

In his place, the selectors have named Axar Patel, an all-rounder with the similar skill-set, someone who bowls left-arm orthodox spin and bats left-handed and owns the ability to clear the boundaries.

Jadeja has recently been involved in a match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya vs Pakistan. But before the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage could start, he injured his knee and was eventually ruled out of the tournament.

On Wednesday (September 14), the all-rounder posted another update on his injury, saying that he is working hard to recover in time. He posted a picture in which he is see walking on the crutches. He wrote that he is taking one step at a time to slowly progress towards full fitness. However, only time will tell how long he takes to get back to his fitness levels.

Fans got emotional on watching Jadeja walking on the crutches. He is one of the best sprinters and fielders in the India team and watching him like that broke the hearts of the Indian fans, who commented 'Get well soon' and 'will miss you in T20 World Cup 2022' in the replies.

Check out his post and fans' reaction to the same.

One step at a time_ pic.twitter.com/WBgm4culoI — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 14, 2022

Jadeja will aos miss the upcoming T20Is vs Australia and South Africa. The Australia T20Is begin on September 20 in Mohali. Let's how quickly Jadeja is able to bounce back in international cricket.