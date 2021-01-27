हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sourav Ganguly

'Get well soon Dada': Sports fraternity wish Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery

This is the second time in this month that the BCCI president has been admitted to a hospital. Earlier this month, Sourav Ganguly was admitted in Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital after he was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries. 

&#039;Get well soon Dada&#039;: Sports fraternity wish Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly (File Photo)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for the second time this month was admitted to a hospital. The former India skipper on Wednesday was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, following comlpaints of chest pain. 

Earlier this month, Ganguly was admitted in Kolkata's Woodland Hospital after the BCCI President suffered a mild heart-attack. He was then diagonised with three blocked coronary arteries. 

Moments after the news broke, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and wished the former skipper a speedy recovery. Here are a few tweets: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sourav Ganguly
Next
Story

Sourav Ganguly admitted to Apollo Hospital after chest pain complaints
  • 1,06,89,527Confirmed
  • 1,53,724Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M40S

Children who witnessed Red Fort violence