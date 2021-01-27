'Get well soon Dada': Sports fraternity wish Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for the second time this month was admitted to a hospital. The former India skipper on Wednesday was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, following comlpaints of chest pain.

Earlier this month, Ganguly was admitted in Kolkata's Woodland Hospital after the BCCI President suffered a mild heart-attack. He was then diagonised with three blocked coronary arteries.

West Bengal: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly was taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. Visuals from his earlier arrival at the hospital pic.twitter.com/WKQs84DHzP — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Moments after the news broke, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and wished the former skipper a speedy recovery. Here are a few tweets:

This is really disturbing news . Praying for @SGanguly99 health and good recovery. Get well soon sir https://t.co/xcRvxnfbW1 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2021

The only thing we’re sure of is that you have and will always bounce back stronger! Get well soon Dada! @SGanguly99 #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/4l1OQ6gF5G — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 27, 2021