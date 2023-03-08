GG-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No 6 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 8
Gujarat Giants are set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore women on Wednesday (March 7) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match no. 8 of the WPL 2023 will be an interesting contest as both teams competing are yet to register their first win of the tournament. Both teams have faced defeats in their last two matches played.
Giants were denied their first win by UP Warriorz women when Harleen Deol got her side to a respectable total but Grace Harris of UP stole the show with a memorable knock in the WPL. RCB on the other hand have been struggling as well as they lost their first game to Delhi Capitals in a disastrous manner.
BCCI have announced free entry for all on the occasion of women's day for the match between RCB-W and GG-W. Smriti Mandhana's RCB are currently bottom placed in the WPL standings along with Gujarat Giants also sailing on the same boat. Both team will be desperate to get off the mark to keep their playoffs qualification hopes alive.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 Match No. 8 Details
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Date & Time: March 8, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 6 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine
All-rounders: Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight
Bowlers: Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Megan Schutt
Captain: Harleen Deol
Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana
GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 8 Predicted 11
Gujarat Giants Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh
