LIVE Updates | GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Follow LIVE updates from the match between Smriti Mandhana's RCB and Beth Mooney's GG
Gujarat Giants are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (March 8) at the Brabourne Stadium. Smriti Mandhana's RCB are struggling at the moment as they are yet to register their first win of the tournament. So far, they have faced back-to-back defeats in both of their games played so far. First, RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs, and later on, they were outclassed by Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Giants also faced defeat in both their matches against Mumbai and UP Warriorz.
After a disastrous start in the WPL 2023, both teams will be desperate to register their first win of the tournament. All eyes will be on RCB captain Smriti Mandhana as she's the most expensive player in the league this year. RCB's bowling attack will also be under the radar as so far they have only taken 3 wickets in the two games played so far.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh
Gujarat Giants Probable XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
Hello and welcome to the match no. 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. Both teams are yet to register their first win of the tournament.
