LIVE Updates | GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (March 8) at the Brabourne Stadium. Smriti Mandhana's RCB are struggling at the moment as they are yet to register their first win of the tournament. So far, they have faced back-to-back defeats in both of their games played so far. First, RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs, and later on, they were outclassed by Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Giants also faced defeat in both their matches against Mumbai and UP Warriorz.

After a disastrous start in the WPL 2023, both teams will be desperate to register their first win of the tournament. All eyes will be on RCB captain Smriti Mandhana as she's the most expensive player in the league this year. RCB's bowling attack will also be under the radar as so far they have only taken 3 wickets in the two games played so far.