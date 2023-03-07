topStoriesenglish2581047
NewsCricket
GUJARAT GIANTS-W VS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE-W LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Follow LIVE updates from the match between Smriti Mandhana's RCB and Beth Mooney's GG

Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:59 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Gujarat Giants
LIVE Blog

Gujarat Giants are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (March 8) at the Brabourne Stadium. Smriti Mandhana's RCB are struggling at the moment as they are yet to register their first win of the tournament. So far, they have faced back-to-back defeats in both of their games played so far. First, RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs, and later on, they were outclassed by Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Giants also faced defeat in both their matches against Mumbai and UP Warriorz.

After a disastrous start in the WPL 2023, both teams will be desperate to register their first win of the tournament. All eyes will be on RCB captain Smriti Mandhana as she's the most expensive player in the league this year. RCB's bowling attack will also be under the radar as so far they have only taken 3 wickets in the two games played so far.

 

07 March 2023
22:59 PM

LIVE RCB vs GG WPL 2023 score and updates: Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants Probable XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

22:34 PM

LIVE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 score and updates

Hello and welcome to the match no. 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. Both teams are yet to register their first win of the tournament.

gujarat giants-w vs royal challengers bangalore-w live scoregujarat giants women vs royal challengers bangalore women today match 2023gg-w vs rcb-w today match predictiongujarat giants-w vs royal challengers bangalore-w playing 11gg vs rcbWPL 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011