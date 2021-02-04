हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Narendra Modi

Glad to see your affection towards India: PM Narendra Modi to Kevin Pietersen

The former England batsman expressed his sentiments on Tuesday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted a picture of an aircraft that had landed with made-in-India vaccines in South Africa. Pietersen was born in South Africa and moved to England later. 

Glad to see your affection towards India: PM Narendra Modi to Kevin Pietersen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen’s praise for India’s ‘generosity and kindness’ in sending COVID-19 vaccines to South Africa prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assert on Wednesday that India believes that the world is our family, and it wants to play its role in strengthening the fight against the pandemic. 

“Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

He was responding to Pietersen's tweet that said, "Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!" 

The former England batsman expressed his sentiments on Tuesday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted a picture of an aircraft that had landed with made-in-India vaccines in South Africa. 

Pietersen was born in South Africa and moved to England later.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra ModiKevin PietersenCOVID-19Vaccine
Next
Story

India vs England: Zak Crawley ruled out of first two Tests with wrist injury
  • 1,07,90,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,703Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Lockdown was not like emergency- Jyotiraditya Scindia