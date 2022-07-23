Sam Northeast became the fourth batter in County Championship to score 400 runs during the clash between Glamorgan and Leicestershire on Saturday (July 23). The 32-year-old achieved the huge milestone in style with a six to join the elite list of Brian Lara, Graeme Hick and Graeme Hick who have got to 400 runs in an innings. Northeast finished on 410* as Glamorgan declared their innings on a mammoth score of 795/5. (Virat Kohli enjoys holiday in Paris, check PIC here)

Overall, Northeast is the ninth batter ever to touch the 400-run mark in first-class cricket. He resumed his innings on 308, which he scored overnight and became the highest scorer of Glamorgan in First-Class cricket during his tremendous record-breaking knock.

Moreover, Glamorgan registered their highest total ever which was 718 before with an unbeaten partnership of 461 runs between Glamorgan and Chis Cooke, which is also the second highest sixth-wicket partnership in First-Class. The right-hander was in a different zone during his innings as records shattered during his knock for Glamorgan.

The 32-year-old right handed batter made his First-Class debut in 2007 and has over 11,000 runs from 192 matches. He holds an impressive number of tons (27) and 61 half-centuries. However, the right-hander missed out on Brian Lara unbeaten knock of 501 that he made in 1994 while playing for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston. It would've been an interesting innings to watch if Northeast would've crossed the 450-mark because then the mindgames of the records start to play inside.