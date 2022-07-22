Virat Kohli is taking a break from cricket enjoying a holiday in Paris with his family. The veteran right-hander has been rested for the India tour of West Indies 2022 and is likely to make a comeback for the Asia Cup 2022, which begin in the last week of August. Kohli hasn't taken up his social media handle to share his Paris trip. However, a fan clicked a picture with the senior batter of India and shared through his social media account which is going viral at the moment. India are currently set to take on West Indies in the first ODI of the 3-match series which begin on Friday (July 22).

The veteran right-hander looks like he is having a good time off the field. Kohli, who's last century was back in November 2019 has been given a rest for the tour of West Indies 2022 and is likely to make a comeback in the squad for the Zimbabwe series. (WATCH: ANGRY Virat Kohli confronts fan who ABUSED Kamlesh Nagarkoti)

Checkout the picture of Kohli with a fan in paris below...

Virat Kohli with a fan in Paris. pic.twitter.com/XaXF32OMqJ July 21, 2022

Virat Kohli's prolonged bad form with the bat has been an issue for the Indian cricket team for white a now. Everytime the veteran goes out to bat, it looks like he's stuck in loop of getting out for a low score or even the luck against him. Currently, he's in a state where his spot in the Indian T20 squad is being questioned by several former cricketers and fans.

However, Kohli is all set to make comeback into the national squad after a break of one month from international cricket as he is expected to feature in the ODI series against Zimbabwe later in the month of August. This will be the first time that the talismanic batter will be playing against Zimbabwe in an ODI series. The last time he played against Zimbabwe was way back in the 2015 World Cup in Australia.