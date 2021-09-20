Glenn Maxwell to Devdutt Padikkal: Who can replace Virat Kohli as RCB skipper after IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday (September 19) announced that this season will be his last leading the Bangalore franchise in the T20 league. After quitting the Indian T20 captaincy last week, Kohli has also taken a back-seat from

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I'll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Kohli said in a video statement issued by RCB.

“I have spoken to the squad. It was something that was on my mind as I recently announced stepping down as T20 captain to manage my workload which has been immense. I want to be clear about how I want to move forward. I have made it clear to the management that I can't think of being in any other team apart from RCB,” he added.

So come 2022, who are the main-contenders to replace Kohli as leader at the RCB? Based on the current stars in the line-up, the top three contenders for RCB captaincy are…

AB de Villiers

The former South African captain is 37 years of age now and retired from the rigours of international cricket. De Villiers could be a good stop-gap arrangement considering his captaincy experience at the international level in all formats of the game. He remains one of the finest players in the T20 format of the game and still has a few seasons to go before he hangs up his IPL boots.

The Protea batsman averages over 50 this season after 7 matches with 207 runs and has a phenomenal strike-rate of 164.28.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder was added to the RCB squad this year to add more fire-power to their middle order to compliment De Villiers. He has led the Punjab Kings in the past and the Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League as well.

Maxwell is RCB’s leading run-scorer this season with 223 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 144.8. The Aussie ‘Big Show’ will bring the necessary aggression needed to lead a top-class IPL franchise.

Devdutt Padikkal

He is one of the young finds for RCB this season. Although he is only 21 years of age, Padikkal can be invested in the future much like South Africa did with a young Graeme Smith.

The Karnataka opener has a mature head of his shoulders and shown his class in the IPL 2021. Padikkal has tallied 195 runs in 7 games this season, including his maiden IPL century as well before the league was suspended due to COVID-19 cases in India.