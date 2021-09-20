हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli quits RCB captaincy: Social media gets emotional over skipper’s decision to step down in 2022

Last week, Virat Kohli announced that he will be quitting India’s T20 captaincy as well after the T20 World Cup 2021 next month. Social media was in a tizzy with Kohli’s decision to step down from RCB top job as well.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli at a training session ahead of their IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: Twitter)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore announced on Sunday (September 19) that that Virat Kohli had decided to step down from his role as captain after the completion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be part of the RCB squad in next season.

 “It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years,” Kohli said in a statement issued by RCB.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket,” he added.

Watch Virat Kohli's decision to quit RCB captaincy here...

Last week, Kohli announced that he will be quitting India’s T20 captaincy as well after the T20 World Cup 2021 next month. Social media was in a tizzy with Kohli’s decision to step down from RCB top job as well.

“Dear @imVkohli - Can understand that you are going through some mental agony. Always remember that you are a lion and whole youth of india stands behind you. Waiting for you to roar and soar higher soon!” one fan wrote.

“Respecting your decision @imVkohli, But make it worthy man plzz…Asking you one peak that's all for one last time, just one peak,” another fan said.

While another fan wanted Kohli to join MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings, writing, “Come to Chennai King @imVkohli @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni”.

“The Hug that #ViratKohli needs right now! #MSDiansStandWithViratKohli,” another fan tweeted.

