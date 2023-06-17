Gloucestershire vs Kent LIVE Streaming, Dream11 Prediction: How To Watch T20 Blast LIVE In India On TV And Online?

The T20 Vitality Blast 2023 will have Gloucestershire taking on the Kent Spitfires at the County Ground on Saturday night. Gloucestershire are currently seventh in the South Group with six points under their belt so far whereas Kent is level on points but has a game in the game.

Gloucestershire played some brilliant cricket with wins over Surrey and Middlesex but was recently hammered by Somerset in their previous game which can have an impact on their confidence level coming into this clash. Kent Spitfires currently look like a top team again as they have got wins in back-to-back fixtures. (Watch: Brad Currie Takes Best Catch In History Of Cricket, Even Ben Stokes Could Not Keep Calm- Video Goes Viral)

Ahead of Gloucestershire vs Kent, here is all you need to know:

Gloucestershire vs Kent Probable 11s

Gloucestershire probable XI: Ben Wells, Miles Hammond, Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Jack Taylor, James Bracey (wk), Danny Lamb, Zafar Gohar, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Tom Smith

Kent Probable Xl: Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, George Linde, Sam Billings (c) (wk), Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Fred Klaassen, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan

Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Details

Date and Time: June 17, 2023, on Sunday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Hove

Gloucestershire vs Kent

The match of T20 Blast 2023 will be played between Essex vs Glamorgan on Saturday, 17 Jun 2023, at 11:30 PM | 07:00 PM LOCAL at County Ground, Bristol.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match LIVE on TV while Sony LIV and FanCode apps will live to stream the matches from T20 Blast 2023.

Dream 11 prediction Gloucestershire vs Kent

Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Danial Bell-Drummond, Oliver Pirce, Linde, Grant Steward, Richardson, Hogan, Matt Taylor, David Payne