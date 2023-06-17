Watch: Brad Currie Takes Best Catch In History Of Cricket, Even Ben Stokes Could Not Keep Calm- Video Goes Viral

The catch was so incredible that it sent the crowd into a frenzy and left the commentators in awe. In his first T20 Blast game for Sussex, newcomer Brad Currie delivered a moment that will be remembered as one of cricket's greatest highlights—a catch in the outfield that defied belief.

BRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME _#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/9tQTYmWxWI June 16, 2023

With Hampshire chasing 183 runs for victory and needing 23 runs from 11 balls, all-rounder Benny Howell posed a significant threat after scoring 25 runs from just 14 deliveries. Faced with the formidable fast bowler Tymal Mills, Howell unleashed a ferocious sweep shot, sending the ball racing flat and fast towards the boundary, seemingly destined for a crucial six. This left Hampshire requiring a mere 17 runs from the last 10 balls.

"Oh, he's done it!" exclaimed commentator Mark Butcher, anticipating the ball to sail over the boundary. "He's...oh my goodness me. Have you ever witnessed anything like that?"

Swooping in from the left side of the screen, the 24-year-old Currie flung himself at full stretch, extending his left arm to pluck the ball out of the air cleanly. With a nonchalant demeanour, he stood up to claim the pivotal wicket of Howell. "Unbelievable," England captain Ben Stokes tweeted in response to the catch. Currie was named the player of the match as Sussex emerged victorious by six runs, with his impressive figures of 3-27 in the first innings contributing to the win.

Currie had only discovered that he would be making his debut an hour before the match. Reflecting on the catch, he remarked, "I believe you simply act on instinct. A flying version of myself emerged, and the ball just stuck to me."