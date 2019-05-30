Google marks beginning of Cricket World Cup 2019 with interactive doodle

Search engine giant Google has created an interactive doodle to mark the beginning of Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday. The doodle has relevant information about Cricket's showpiece event. The Cricket World Cup 2019 is set to begin on Thursday with hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening match at The Oval.

In Google Doodle for Cricket World Cup 2019, a leather cricket ball has replaced the first ‘O’ and the cricket stumps are used to represent letter ‘L’ of Google. When the desktop users will take their mouse pointer to the Cricket World Cup 2019 Google Doodle, it reads, ‘2019 ICC Cricket World Cup begins’ and an animated video will automatically starts playing. In the short animated video, the letter ‘O’ which is represented by a cricket ball will turn live and a bowler bowls it while a batsman hits a shot.

When a user will click on the interactive doodle, the first thing he/she will see is the schedule of all upcoming matches of the World Cup, its points table and updates. In the next scroll, the user can see a news section, which has all the news related Cricket World Cup 2019. After some more scrolling, the doodle will lead the user to official twitter handles of ICC and Cricket World Cup.

On Wednesday, captains of all 10 participating teams met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace and the opening ceremony of Cricket World Cup 2019 was held after the meeting. The ten teams competing in Cricket World Cup 2019 are India, England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, and Bangladesh. This year, all teams will play against each other in the round-robin stage and the top four teams with qualify for the semi-finals. This format was last implement in 1992 World Cup, which was won by Pakistan.