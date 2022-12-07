Gorgeous Natasa Stankovic sweats it out in GYM, hubby Hardik Pandya reacts - WATCH

Natasa Stankovic, wife of Indian men's cricket team, is known for her fitness regime as much as she is known for her beauty. Natasa is a former model and actor and even after marriage, she ensures that she is in shape. Not to forget, Natasa is mother one, their son Agastya but not many can tell it when they look at her fitness. She is extremely fit which makes Hardik and Natasa the perfect couple, who keep giving fitness goals to their fans. Natasa regularly hits gym but on Wednesday, she posted a video too from her training session.

Her husband Hardik has also reacted to the video. He posted heart and love emojis in the comments to show his love for her.

Hardik is currently on leave and is not part of Team India squad for the Bangladesh ODIs. He led India to a 1-0 series win in the T20Is vs New Zealand and did not take part in the one-dayers over there as well. Currently, he is spending quality time with his family and a refreshed Hardik should be back only next year for India when the international assignments begin.

India are clearly missing Hardik in the ongoing Bangladesh ODI series. With Shardul Thakur not performing as well as expected, India lack a quality pace-bowling all-rounder in the team. Hardik has now become a must-pick in the Indian white-ball teams. But with so much international cricket going on, it is difficult to include him in all the formats when India plays and the work load needs to be managed. At the same time, his absence gives chance to Thakurs and other all-rounders to rise to the occasion.