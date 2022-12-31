GORGEOUS Smriti Mandhana posts PICS from vacation in snow-capped Mountains after getting nominated for ICC Women`s Cricketer of the Year award

The beautiful Smriti Mandhana is currently holidaying in snow-capped mountains and posted some picture from her vacation in which she is looking like a happy kid. Mandhana on Friday earned a nomination for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2022. Smriti had been honoured with the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy for winning the women`s cricketer of the year award in 2018 and 2021. Apart from her, England`s fast bowling all-rounder Nat Sciver, New Zealand`s leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr and Australia opener Beth Mooney have been nominated for the honour this year. Smriti continued her rich vein of form in international cricket for the second year running, finishing as India`s highest run-scorer across formats. The left-handed opener showed her incredible prowess in the white-ball formats and was the highest run-getter in T20Is (594 runs) and the second-highest in ODIs (696 runs) for India in 2022.

Check out Mandhana's holiday pics below:

Smriti made her presence felt at both the major tournaments this year -- the Women`s ODI World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. In the latter, she was one of the driving forces in India going through to the final and bagging the silver medal in the first-ever Women`s cricket event at the Commonwealth Games.

Her most exciting innings of 2022 came in the second T20I of the bilateral series against Australia in December. In front of over 47,000 spectators - the highest turnout for a women`s cricket match in India - at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai, Smriti smacked a 49-ball 79 while chasing Australia`s 187/1.

She was India`s top-scorer in the match, taking the match to the very end as India set up a Super Over clash after levelling the scores at 187/5. In the Super Over, India made a competitive total of 20/1, out of which Smriti scored 13 off the last three balls. India then restricted Australia to 16/1, sealing a memorable win in front of a roaring home crowd.

