India beat England in the fourth Test in Ranchi to claim five-match series 3-1, all thanks to an all-round performance by the team. The best thing about this victory, yet again, was the resilience shown by the youngsters as Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill rose to the occasion when chips were down during the chase. India were 120 for 5, with 70-odd still required and with 5 sessions to go in the match. It was a matter of batting well in just one session to guide India to win and this is exactly what they did, taking the hosts to win with 5 wickets in hand.

After lunch on Day when Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan fell to back to back deliveries from Shoaib Bashir, it appeared as if this was England's day. But Jurel and Gill put on a rock-solid show to deny English any wicket and got the win. Jurel, especially, batted with a lot of maturity that is rare to see in someone who is just 2 Test matches old. He rotated strike and gave Gill a breather at the other end. Gill finished with an unbeaten 52 off 124 balls that included just two sixes, and those two were also scored at te very end.

Virat Kohli, who decided to skip the series because of birth of his second child with wife Anushka Sharma, acknowledged the effort put in by the youngsters and the whole team. He did not waste too much time to take his thoughts to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "YES. Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience."

Check Kohli's tweet below:

YES!!! __

Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience.@BCCI February 26, 2024

Rohit Sharma expressed his pride in his team's hard-fought victory after the completion of the four-test series. He commended the players for their composed and spirited performance, highlighting their dedication to being there and their journey through local and domestic cricket. Sharma acknowledged the challenges of Test cricket and praised the team's response, crediting their clarity and determination.

He specifically mentioned the impressive performance of Jurel, who demonstrated composure and skill in his second match, contributing significantly to the team's success. Despite missing key players, Sharma emphasised the team's resilience and ability to step up to the challenge. Looking ahead, he emphasized the team's focus on each upcoming Test match and their determination to continue winning. Despite the unfamiliarity of some players with a five-test series, Sharma reassured that the team would approach the final test with the same determination and aim for victory.