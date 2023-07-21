trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638469
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Booking Hospital Beds For IND vs PAK Clash In Ahmedabad As Hotel Rooms' Price Rises

ODI World Cup 2023: Fans have come up with a hilarious strategy after hotel prices in Ahmedabad touch sky.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

The blockbuster clash between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set to take place on October 15 in the ODI World Cup 2023. The game will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and ever since the date of the marquee clash has been revealed, the prices of hotel rooms and flights to Ahmedabad have gone sky high.

The hotel rooms are around Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh at the moment and it is being reported that rooms are already fully booked. (While Praising Shaheen Shah Afridi, PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Commits COMICAL Error)

The fans are asking for a full body check-up to make sure to give a valid reason for their stay at the hospital. "Since it’s a hospital they are asking for a full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled, saving money on lodging and getting their health check done," the director of Sannidhya Multi Speciality Hospital in Bopal area, Dr Paras Shah said while speaking to Ahmedabad Mirror.

The fans have come up with different strategy to save money and get a room without paying to the hotels. In a hilarious counter-strategy from fans. Fans are reported in touch with hospitals near the stadium asking to book their beds. 

Earlier, flight ticket prices to Ahmedabad saw a significant surge, particularly for flights between Delhi-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Ahmedabad on October 14, one day before the summit clash. A one-way direct flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad or Mumbai to Ahmedabad now costs between INR 15,000 and INR 22,000, which is six times higher than the usual rates.

With the Asia Cup 2023 full schedule being officially announced on Wednesday, fans can look forward to possible four India vs Pakistan matches in 45 days between September 2 and October 15, 2023.

