GT Vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In Narendra Modi Stadium, 730PM IST, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today in IPL. They have an outside chance to still make it to the playoffs but even they know that they need a 'miracle' to qualify for the top-four. GT can get to a maximum of 14 points and will need other results to go in their favour as well. But firstly, they must look to win the remaining matches and if possible, by a big margin. Captain Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav have both talked about 'miracles' happening before in IPL but today they have table-toppers KKR in front of them and it is not going to be very easy.

KKR have already qualified but they will be looking to strengthen their position so that they finish in the top-two. The Shreyas Iyer-led team will definitely look to take a win tonight and sit comfortably at the top, with no threat coming from RR and SRH.

As far as Dream11 prediction of this match is concerned, consider making Sunil Narine your captain as the all-rounder has been in terrific form. Andre Russell is another big player from KKR who is performing. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan from Titans are two of their biggest assests.

GT vs KKR: Probable Playing 11s

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

GT vs KKR DREAM 11 PREDICTION

WICKET KEEPERS: Phil Salt

BATTERS: Sai Sudharsan (VC), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer

ALL ROUNDERS: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Shahrukh Khan

BOWLERS: Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

GT: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.