GT Vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 51 in Ahmedabad, 330PM IST, May 7

For the first time in Indian Premier League, two brothers will be in the opposite teams as captains as Krunal Pandya takes charge of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the remainder of the season. Hardik Pandya will lead Gujarat Titans (GT) against LSG and will walk out for the toss on Sunday afternoon with brother Krunal to mark a memorable moment for the family. KL Rahul's absence is surely to be felt at the top. LSG captain was ruled out of IPL 2023 as well as World Test Championships final due to a troubled shoulder. In his absence, LSG will have to raise their game.

Karun Nair, Rahul's replacement, has joined the squad in Ahmedabad. He is unlikely to get a game as LSG will try to balance out the playing 11 with the inclusion of a quality playing 11 the playing 11. Manan Vohra opened the innings in LSG's last game but failed to contribute. Andy Flower and Krunal may like to give him another go at the top. Not to forget, we are reaching the business end of the tournament and the race for the playoffs has intensified.

With four games remaining in the league so far, @sais_1509 reveals the team's motto _ his personal ambitions and more in an exclusive conversation with GT Insider Tanvi Shah _#AavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/kcqHiQfPqz— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 6, 2023

GT, on the other hand, are placed comfortable on the top. But they cannot take rest of the matches lightly as the top two finish as still not been confirmed. If they win tonight, they will all but surely book their place for the playoffs. Hardik Pandya coming back to form in their last encounter will keep them in good stead. Mohammed Shami has been excellent with the ball. Rashid Khan is the X-Factor and Shubman Gill has been among runs. Overall, GT have been the best team of the tournament so far in this seasom.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Team

Captain – Kyle Mayers

Vice-captain – Rashid Khan

Wicket-keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – David Miller, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Vijay Shankar

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

GT vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

GT vs LSG Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karun Nair