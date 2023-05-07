IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Leaders: RCB's Playoffs Qualification Hopes Receive Huge Blow After Loss To DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) displayed all-round show against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to beat the visitors by seven wickets and over three overs remaining in the contest in Match 50 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at Arun Jaitley stadium. Chasing 182 to win the contest, DC made short work of the target to complete it in just 16.4 overs. Phil Salt was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning 87 off 45 balls. The DC middle order finally showed up as David Warner-led side put up great fight. They showed hunger for win in the all-important IPL tie.

DC finally improve in the standings

With the win over RCB, Capitals collected two points and moved one spot up in the IPL 2023 Points Table. For over half of the season, the Delhi-based franchise had not seen and upward movement. DC now have 4 wins from 10 games. Their chances of qualifying for playoffs are still very slim but to finally leave the bottom of the table must have come as a huge relief for Warner and coach Ricky Ponting. DC have four games left in the season and if they win all four, they will do themselves a huge favour.

Phil Salt's dominating 87(45) innings helped Delhi Capitals record a 7 wickets win over RCB



This innings helped him bag the Player of the Match award

RCB's playoffs qualification scenario just got more complicated

The loss against DC has come at a wrong time for RCB. They have a history of losing the plot at the business end of the tournament despite a good start. So far, they have blown hot and cold in the tournament and their hopes of qualiying for playoffs received a huge blow with the defeat to Warner and Co. RCB have played 10 matches now, losing and winning 5 each. They are still ranked fifth in the standings but the situation is quite tight in the table.

There are as many as 7 teams with a minimum of 10 points. The gap is even closer among the top four teams in the competition. Four teams have 10 points each in the middle section of the table. At the same time, teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and DC are beginning to improve and can prove to be dangerous at the business end of the season. RCB have four games left and they must win all to ensure they finish in the top two which will give them an extra game to qualify for the final.

Chennai jump to second spot

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets to register their sixth win of the season. They are now behind leaders Gujarat Titans by just one point at second spot in the standings. MI, meanwhile, continue to be placed at sixth spot with 5 wins and losses each.

Matheesha Pathirana's effective bowling performance helped him bag the Player of the Match award from tonight's earlier game. Chennai Super Kings record a 6 wickets win over MI to jump to the 2nd in the points table

Check IPL 2023 Points Table below:

Here's how the IPL 2023 standings look after May 6 clashes:

Orange and Purple Cap leaders

Faf du Plessis is leading the Orange Cap race with 511 runs in 10 games. He became the first batter to complete 500 runs this season. CSK's Tushar Deshpande replaced Mohammed Shami in the Purple Cap list. Deshpande has 19 wickets from 11 games now.