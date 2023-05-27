'Biggest Choker': Rohit Sharma Brutally Trolled After MI Get Knocked Out Of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had another poor outing in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) as he scored just 8 off 7 balls in the Qualifier 2 of the T20 championship on Friday. In a chase of 234 runs, MI pinned hopes on him for a great start with the bat but it was not to be as Rohit was dismissed by Mohammed Shami early on in the chase. The 35-year-old has a poor record in IPL playoffs, not scoring more than 26 runs in this stage of the T20 league.

Rohit was brutally trolled by MI fans and slammed by critics for his inability to rise to the occasion. Check out the tweets below.

" Never saw Rohit Sharma performing when his team needs him the most whether it's for India or MI" _

- Mathew Hayden in comm box



Everyone knows rohit sharma is the biggest choker of all time. pic.twitter.com/yO3BgFvKJa May 26, 2023

Last time Rohit Sharma scored 500+ in an IPL season



- Narendra Modi wasn't our PM

- Jio was yet to be launched

- Honey Singh was in peak

- Ms Dhoni had 2 ICC trophies

- Jaiswal was 11 years old

- Virat Kohli had 17 Int'l 100s

- Nelson Mandela was alive pic.twitter.com/sq8WjWsuDb — KT (@IconicRcb) May 26, 2023

A stat reveals Rohit's dismal run in the playoffs. In 15 innings, Rohit has scored just 133 runs at an average of 9.50 with strike rate of 89.26, his highest score being 26. This is a troubling record for Mumbai Indians and its captain.

Rohit on reasons why MI lost to GT

Rohit was critical of himself and other batters for not even giving a good fight in the tough chase and getting bundled out for just 171 in 18.2 overs. He added that Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav were going great guns before the team lost its way in the chase. "It was a great total, Shubman batted really well. The wicket was really good. They got 25 extra, with the batting we had we were quite positive when we went in. Couldn't stitch enough partnerships. Green and Surya batted well but we lost our way. We spoke about giving it a good crack, we lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay and did not get the momentum when chasing a target like that," Rohit Sharma said after the match.

The MI captain, however, added that he is happy to see youngsters stepping up throughout the tournament. "Playing this game and qualifying as 3rd gives us a lot of confidence, our batting has been the biggest positive, some of the younger players especially and take it to next season and see what you can do," Rohit concluded.