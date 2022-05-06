It was a lovely sight to watch when Rohit Sharma played a flick to mid-wicket boundary for a six.

Why was it so lovely? For two reasons. One, Rohit has been out for form in IPL 2022, with just 1 fifty in 9 games. With runs flowing from his bat now, MI and India fans cannot be happier.

Two, bollywood star Ranveer Singh was in stands to watch the match and he being a big Rohit Sharma fan could not keep his calm and started celebrating every boundary that Rohit scored.

Ranveer was not behaving like a big star but a fanboy in the stands.

Check out this moment below, when Ranveer celebrated the Rohit six on the leg side:

Earlier, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.

GT played the same team while MI opted for one change, bringing in M Ashwin in place of Hrithik Shokeen.