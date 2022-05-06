हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WATCH: Ranveer Singh celebrates Rohit Sharma's boundary in GT vs MI match in Mumbai

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was in stands to watch the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians

WATCH: Ranveer Singh celebrates Rohit Sharma&#039;s boundary in GT vs MI match in Mumbai
Source: Twitter

It was a lovely sight to watch when Rohit Sharma played a flick to mid-wicket boundary for a six. 

Why was it so lovely? For two reasons. One, Rohit has been out for form in IPL 2022, with just 1 fifty in 9 games. With runs flowing from his bat now, MI and India fans cannot be happier. 

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from Match 51 of IPL 2022 between GT and MI here

Two, bollywood star Ranveer Singh was in stands to watch the match and he being a big Rohit Sharma fan could not keep his calm and started celebrating every boundary that Rohit scored.

Ranveer was not behaving like a big star but a fanboy in the stands. 

Check out this moment below, when Ranveer celebrated the Rohit six on the leg side:

Earlier, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

GT played the same team while MI opted for one change, bringing in M Ashwin in place of Hrithik Shokeen.  

